CITY OF JOAQUIN SPECIAL CALLED MEETING: AGENDA for March 23, 2020

The City Council of Joaquin will meet in special session Thursday, March 26, 2020

6 p.m. via videoconference at: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/4453645221

ORDER OF BUSINESS

Call to order, establish quorum & welcome guest. Open Forum. Discussion and Council action on election and appointment of presiding and alternate judges . Discussion and Council action on installing emergency communication and antenna on City Water Tower. Discussion and Council action to renew the remaining balance with America State Bank loan. Closing Statements. Adjournment.

IF during the course of the of the meeting, any discussion of items on the Agenda should be held in executive or closed session, the Council will convene in executive or closed session, in accordance With the Texas Open Meetings Act, Governmental Code Section 551 and Texas Revised Civil Statutes.

Posted by Paula Guzman on March 23, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.

The following were notified: Shelby County Today, Center Broadcasting, The Light and Champion, and East Texas Press.

William Baker is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.

Topic: Joaquin City Council Meeting

Time: Mar 26, 2020 06:00 PM Central Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us04web.zoom.us/j/4453645221

One tap mobile

+13462487799,,4453645221# US (Houston)

+16699006833,,4453645221# US (San Jose)

Dial by your location

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)

+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)

+1 253 215 8782 US

+1 301 715 8592 US

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

Find your local number: https://us04web.zoom.us/u/fd5IVenpru