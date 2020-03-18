CITY OF JOAQUIN Regularly Scheduled Meeting March 17, 2020 - Minutes
Regularly Scheduled Meeting March 17, 2020
The Joaquin City Council met in regular session on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at the Joaquin City Hall located at 124 N. Preston, Joaquin, Texas. Present were Mayor Pat Gray, Council Members Frank Cooper, Cathy Atkinson, Mike Cummings Jr., and Krystal Raybon.
Absent was Jessie Griffith.
Open Forum-No speakers
Motion by Krystal Raybon, Second Cathy Atkinson to approve the minutes as presented. Motion carried.
Monthly Reports
- Utility Billing Director Report- The city resolved $49,477.23 in accounts this month with
$9,753.93 still left outstanding.
- Public Works Director- Notified council that the WWTP Department is being maintained on clarifier. PWD also informed the council pigtails for the generator have been ordered. The water leak at the boat ramp is fixed.
Motion by Krystal Sandifer, Second by Cathy Atkinson to pay bills. Motion Carried.
Motion by Cathy Atkinson, Second by Frank Cooper to appoint Barbara Pridgen presiding election judge with Tonya Harville and Wanda Matthews as Alternate election judges. Motion Carried.
Motion by Krystal Raybon, Second by Cathy Atkinson to appoint Barbara Pridgen, Taylor Jernigan and Paula Guzman as the Early Voting Ballot Board. Motion Carried.
Motion by Krystal Raybon, Second by Frank Cooper to appoint April 23 rd and 24th as the two twelve hour early voting days. Motion Carried.
Motion by Mike Cummings, Jr., Second Cathy Atkinson to table amending the budget. Motion carried.
Motion by Krystal Raybon, Second by Mike Cummings, Jr. to purchase lawn mower from Johnson's Lawn and Garden. Motion carried.
Motion by Mike Cummings, Jr., Second by Frank Cooper to appoint Krystal Raybon to replace vacancy on Economic Development corporation advisory board. Motion carried.
Motion by Krystal Raybon, Second by Frank Cooper to remove Amanda Willey and Pat Gray signatures from American State Bank Loans, and replace them with William Baker and Paula Guzman. Motion carried.
Motion by Cathy Atkinson, Second by Krystal Raybon to rent trash trailers from Moody's for Keep Joaquin Clean day on April 18t h. Motion carried.
Motion by Cathy Atkinson, Second by Frank Cooper to make an ordinance that prohibits any new Salt Water Disposal wells or any oil & gas waste facilities to set up inside the City. Motion carried.
Motion by Cathy Atkinson, Second by Krystal Raybon to approve to amend the Sanctuary City for the Unborn ordinance. Motion carried.
Motion by Cathy Atkinson, Second by Krystal Raybon to approve posting minutes after each council meeting online, available to the public. Motion carried.
Motion by Krystal Raybon, Second by Frank Cooper to adopt a closing statement section just before we make the motion to adjourn each council meeting. Motion carried.
Motion by Krystal Raybon, Second by Mike Cummings, Jr. to remove to executive session at 8:06 p.m. Motion carried.
Council returns from executive session at 8:42 p.m.
Motion by Mike Cummings, Jr. to Adjourn. Meeting Adjourned.