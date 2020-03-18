CITY OF JOAQUIN Regularly Scheduled Meeting March 17, 2020 - Minutes

CITY OF JOAQUIN

Regularly Scheduled Meeting March 17, 2020

The Joaquin City Council met in regular session on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at the Joaquin City Hall located at 124 N. Preston, Joaquin, Texas. Present were Mayor Pat Gray, Council Members Frank Cooper, Cathy Atkinson, Mike Cummings Jr., and Krystal Raybon.

Absent was Jessie Griffith.

Open Forum-No speakers

Motion by Krystal Raybon, Second Cathy Atkinson to approve the minutes as presented. Motion carried.

Monthly Reports

Utility Billing Director Report- The city resolved $49,477.23 in accounts this month with

$9,753.93 still left outstanding.

Public Works Director- Notified council that the WWTP Department is being maintained on clarifier. PWD also informed the council pigtails for the generator have been ordered. The water leak at the boat ramp is fixed.

Motion by Krystal Sandifer, Second by Cathy Atkinson to pay bills. Motion Carried.

Motion by Cathy Atkinson, Second by Frank Cooper to appoint Barbara Pridgen presiding election judge with Tonya Harville and Wanda Matthews as Alternate election judges. Motion Carried.

Motion by Krystal Raybon, Second by Cathy Atkinson to appoint Barbara Pridgen, Taylor Jernigan and Paula Guzman as the Early Voting Ballot Board. Motion Carried.

Motion by Krystal Raybon, Second by Frank Cooper to appoint April 23 rd and 24th as the two twelve hour early voting days. Motion Carried.

Motion by Mike Cummings, Jr., Second Cathy Atkinson to table amending the budget. Motion carried.

Motion by Krystal Raybon, Second by Mike Cummings, Jr. to purchase lawn mower from Johnson's Lawn and Garden. Motion carried.

Motion by Mike Cummings, Jr., Second by Frank Cooper to appoint Krystal Raybon to replace vacancy on Economic Development corporation advisory board. Motion carried.