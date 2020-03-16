CITY OF JOAQUIN Regularly Scheduled Meeting AGENDA March 17, 2020

The City Council of Joaquin will meet in regular session Tuesday March 17, 2020 at

6:00 p.m. at The Joaquin City Hall located at 124 North Preston, Joaquin, Texas.

ORDER OF BUSINESS

Call to order, establish quorum & welcome guest. Invocation & Pledge of Allegiance. Open Forum. Council approval of the previous month’s minutes. Monthly Reports:

City Secretary

Administrative updates & Park updates Utility Billing Manager

Report --Monthly receipt

Public Works Manager

Update – Departmental Updates

Discussion & Council Action on Payment of Bills. Discussion & Council Action on appointment of presiding and alternate judges for May 2, 2020 election. Discussion & Council Action on appointment of early voting ballot board for May 2, 2020 election. Discussion & Council Action on Setting Dates for extended Early Voting hours – April 23 & 24, 2020. Discussion & Council Action on amending budget . Discussion & Council Action on Purchasing lawn mower. Discussion & Council Action on appointing Krystal Raybon to replace vacancy on Economic Development corporation advisory board. Discussion & Council Action on building permit for Family Dollar (No Telling LLC). Discussion & Council Action on adding/removing signatures to ASB loans. Discussion & Council action on trash trailers rented for Keep Joaquin Clean day on April 18th. Discussion & Council action on drafting an ordinance that prohibits any new Salt Water Disposal wells or any oil & gas waste facilities to set up inside the City. Discussion & Council action on amending the Sanctuary City for the Unborn ordinance. Council will hold a closed Executive Session Meeting.

Personnel Matters (551.074)

Council reconvenes & possible action on matters discussed in executive session. Discussion & Council action on posting minutes after each council meeting online, available to the public. Discussion & Council action on adopting a closing statements section just before we make the motion to adjourn each council meeting. Adjournment.

IF during the course of the of the meeting, any discussion of items on the Agenda should be held in executive or closed session, the Council will convene in executive or closed session, in accordance With the Texas Open Meetings Act, Governmental Code Section 551 and Texas Revised Civil Statutes.

Posted by Paula Guzman on March 13, 2020 at 12:30 p.m.

The following were notified: Shelby County Today, Center Broadcasting, The Light and Champion, and East Texas Press.