CITY OF JOAQUIN REGULAR SCHEDULED MEETING AGENDA for May 19, 2020

The City Council of Joaquin will meet in regular session Tuesday May 19, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at The Joaquin City Hall located at 124 North Preston, Joaquin, Texas.

ORDER OF BUSINESS

Call to order, establish quorum & welcome guest. Invocation & Pledge of Allegiance. Open Forum. Council approval of the previous meeting’s minutes. Monthly Reports:

Utility Billing Manager Report – Monthly Receipts & Adjustments Report. Public Works Manager-Update – Departmental Updates Council approval on Payment of Bills. Discussion & Council Action on 2020 TML Health rerate. Discussion & Council Action on opening bank accounts for grants. Discussion & Council Action on Mayor Pro tem salary. Discussion & Council Action on purchasing a backhoe. Discussion & Council Action on amending the budget. Council will hold a closed Executive Session Meeting Matters (551.074).

a) Evaluation – City Secretary

Council reconvenes & possible action on matters discussed in executive session. Closing Statements. Adjournment.

IF during the course of the meeting, any discussion of items on the Agenda should be held in executive or closed session, the Council will convene in executive or closed session, in accordance With the Texas Open Meetings Act, Governmental Code Section 551 and Texas Revised Civil Statutes.

Posted by Paula Guzman on May 15, 2020 at 2:40 p.m.

