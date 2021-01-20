CITY OF JOAQUIN REGULAR SCHEDULED MEETING AGENDA January 15, 2021

The City Council of Joaquin will meet in regular session Tuesday, January 19, 2021 @ 6:00

p.m. The Joaquin City Hall located at 124 North Preston, Joaquin, Texas and via facebook live

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100010140665244 and video conference at

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84139587984

ORDER OF BUSINESS

1. Call to order, establish quorum & welcome guest.

2. Invocation & Pledge of Allegiance.

3. Public hearing for TxCDBG Planning project #7218074

4. Consider Resolution (attached) accepting TxCDBG Planning

project #7218074 ( Ken)

5 Council approval of the previous month’s minutes.

6. Monthly Reports:

a. a. Utility Billing Manager Report - Monthly receipts

b. b. Public Works Manager - Update – Sewer, Water, & Gas

7. Discussion & Council Action on Payment of Bills.

8. Resolution approved by council that states You (at this time I

stated “Mayor” but feel free to change that) or a Representative

can authorize grant items moving forward. (attached)

9. Program Assurances. (attached) This document states that you

have the match and will comply with all the rules if you are

awarded a contract. It will need to be signed by the

representative in the Resolution. (Hunter)

10. Discussion & Council Action to amend building code for any

building with a second story to have a water booster. (Bill)

11. Discussion and Council Action to motion to add Jessica Davis

to signature card to all American State Bank accounts and remove

Paula Guzman. (Bill)

12. Council will hold a closed Executive Session Meeting (Cathy)

a. Personnel Matters (551.074).

13. Council reconvenes & possible action on matters discussed

in executive session.

14.Discussion and/or action for Public Safety Development Corporation

item on changing the annual fire gear/PPE allotment for JVFD.

15.Discussion and/or action for Public Safety Development Corporation

item on providing funds of a determined amount to buy tools and rescue

equipment for the new rescue pumper truck.

16.Discussion and/or action for Public Safety Development Corporation

item on replacing the back bay door to the fire department.(Rusty)

17. Closing Statements.

18. Adjournment.

IF during the course of the of the meeting, any discussion of items on

the Agenda should be held in executive or closed session, the Council

will convene in executive or closed session, in accordance With the

Texas Open Meetings Act, Governmental Code Section 551 and Texas

Revised Civil Statutes.

Posted by Jessica Davis on January 15, 2021.

The following were notified: Shelby County Today, Center Broadcasting,

The Light and Champion, and East Texas Press.

Mayor Baker & City of Joaquin are inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.

Join Zoom Meeting

Meeting ID: 841 3958 7984

One tap mobile

+13462487799,,84139587984# US (Houston)

+12532158782,,84139587984# US (Tacoma)

Dial by your location

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)

+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington D.C)

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)

Meeting ID: 841 3958 7984

Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kh6eEutaV