CITY OF JOAQUIN: NOTICE Of DRAWING FOR PLACE ON BALLOT

NOTICE Of DRAWING FOR PLACE ON BALLOT

Notice is hereby given of a drawing to determine the order in which the names of candidates are to be printed on the ballot for the election to be held on May 2, 2020 in Joaquin, Texas. The drawing will be held at 3:00 p.m. on, February 25, 2020 at 124 N. Preston Street, Joaquin.

AVISO DEL SORTEO PARA UN LUGAR EN LA BOLETA

Por lo presente se da aviso que habra un sorteo para determinar la orden en que apareceran los nombres de los candidatos en la boleta para la elecci6n que se celebrara el 2 de Mayo, 2020 en Joaquin, Texas. El sorteo tendra lugar a las 3:00 p.m. el 25 de Febrero, 2020 a 124 N. Preston Street Joaquin, Texas.