CITY OF JOAQUIN: Minutes from Thursday, March 26, 2020 City Council Meeting

CITY OF JOAQUIN

Special Called Meeting March 26, 2020

The Joaquin City Council met in special session on Thursday, March 26, 2020

at 6:00 p.m. via video conference. Present were Mayor Mayor William Baker, Council Members Frank Cooper, Mike Cummings Jr., Cathy Atkinson, Krystal Raybon, and Jessie Griffith.

Open Forum - Mayor Baker notified Council United States had past China and Italy with Covid-19 cases with more than 80,000 cases.

Motion by Jessie Griffith, Second by Cathy Atkinson to postpone May 2nd election to November election. Motion carried.

Motion by Mike Cummings, Jr., Second by Krystal Sandifer to approve County to install antenna for First responders on downtown water tower at no cost to the City. Antenna should be installed at minimum six {6) feet away from the ladder. County will need to schedule installation with City.

County will be responsible for the antenna. Motion carried.

Motion by Cathy Atkinson, Second Jessie Griffith to approve renewal with American State Bank loan and replace signatures from Pat Gray and Amanda Willey to William Baker and Paula Guzman.

Motion carried.

Closing Statements:

Mike Cummings, Jr. - keep doors locked in City office and not let anyone in

Cathy Atkinson - Walmart has water - stay in and stay safe

Jessie Griffith - stay away from everyone especially the elderly- if someone needs water Fastenal in Center has some

Frank Cooper- be safe and careful

Krystal Raybon - met with Environmental Engineer for the asbestos removal in the building at 130 Steve Hughes Drive

Rennee Owens - be careful and be aware

Sage Davis - keep distance as best as you can

William Baker - okayed for JVFD to order supplies for emergency- Rusty Wilson gave him a radio to keep up with them

Motion by Cathy Atkinson to adjourn. Meeting adjourned.

William Baker, Mayor Paula Guzman, City Secretary