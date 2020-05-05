Home

CITY OF JOAQUIN: Minutes from Special Called Meeting on May 4, 2020

CITY OF JOAQUIN

Special Called Meeting May 4, 2020

 

The Joaquin City Council met in special session on Monday, May 4, 2020

at 6:00 p.m. via videoconference. Present were Mayor William Baker, Council Members Cathy Atkinson, Mike Cummings Jr., and Krystal Raybon. Absent were Jessie Griffith and Frank Cooper.

 

Open Forum – Brandon Neal and Cade Rodgers addressed the council regarding their desire to open the City park.

 

Motion by Cathy Atkinson, Second by Krystal Raybon to re-open the City park. Motion carried. Motion by Cathy Atkinson, Second by Krystal Raybon to adjourn. Meeting adjourned.

