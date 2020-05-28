CITY OF JOAQUIN: Minutes from EDC Meeting held May 26, 2020

Joaquin Economic Development Special Called Meeting

May 26, 2020

The Joaquin Economic Development met in special called session Tuesday, May 26, 2020

at 9:30 a.m. at the Joaquin City Office located at 124 N. Preston. Present were Barbara Pridgen, Krystal Raybon and William Baker.

Meeting was called to order, quorum established.

Motion by Barbara Pridgen, Second by William Baker to replace the two vacancies on Economic Development advisory board with Jeff Rodgers and Brandi Atkinson. Motion Carried.

Motion by William Baker, Second by Barbara Pridgen to offset the minimum water/sewer for one year (contingent to payroll stubs) to Cynthia Timmons with Cheer Tyme. Motion Carried.

Motion by Krystal Raybon to adjourn. Meeting adjourned.