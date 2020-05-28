CITY OF JOAQUIN: Minutes from City Council Meeting Held May 26, 2020

CITY OF JOAQUIN

Special Called Meeting May 26, 2020

The Joaquin City Council met in special session on Tuesday, May 26, 2020

at 10:00 a.m. at the Joaquin City Office located at 124 N. Preston. Present were Mayor Mayor William Baker, Council Members Frank Cooper, Mike Cummings Jr., Cathy Atkinson, Krystal Raybon, and Jessie Griffith.

Open Forum - No Speakers.

Motion by Jessie Griffith, Second by Frank Cooper to accept to replace the two vacancies on Economic Development advisory board with Jeff Rodgers and Brandi Atkinson. Motion carried.

Motion by Jessie Griffith, Second by Mike Cummings, Jr., to accept to offset the minimum water/sewer for one year (contingent to payroll stubs) to Cynthia Timmons with Cheer Tyme. Motion carried.

Council discussed on City Marshall.

Motion by Krystal Raybon, Second Jessie Griffith to advertise open bids for labor only on City owned building located on Steve Hughes Drive from May 27th -June 3rd and to meet on June 4th. Motion carried.

Motion by Cathy Atkinson to adjourn. Meeting adjourned.