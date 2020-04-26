CITY OF JOAQUIN: Meeting Minutes from April 21, 2020

CITY OF JOAQUIN

Regularly Scheduled Meeting April 21, 2020

The Joaquin City Council met in regular session on Tuesday, April 21, 2020

at 6:00 p.m. via videoconference at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/4453645221. Present were Mayor William Baker, Council Members Frank Cooper, Mike Cummings Jr., Krystal Raybon, and Cathy Atkinson. Absent was Jessie Griffith.

Open Forum- No speakers.

Motion by Krystal Raybon, Second by Cathy Atkinson to approve the minutes as presented. Motion carried. Monthly Reports

Utility Billing Director Report- Director reports$ 50,196.15 in resolved accounts this month, with$ 7,592.74 still left outstanding.

Public Works Director- PWD reports that there is currently no issues.

Motion by Krystal Raybon, Second by Cathy Atkinson to pay bills. Motion carried.

Motion by Krystal Raybon, Second by Cathy Atkinson to adopt a resolution opposing the permitting of commercial oil and gas disposal facility project# 3519P047. Application Control Nos.: CN-0161, CN-012999, CN-013001, CN-013002 and CN-013003. Located upstream of our Municipal Drinking Water Facility in Joaquin and our backup Municipal Drinking Water Facility located in Logansport, Louisiana. Also affecting the Jackson/Paxton Water System to which we supply drinking water. We feel very strongly that this facility will be detrimental to our community in many ways. This resolution if adopted to be signed by representative(s) of the City and sent to the Rail Road Commission. Motion carried.

Motion by Mike Cummings, Jr., Second by Frank Cooper to adopt City of Joaquin Disaster Declaration. Motion carried.

Motion by Mike Cummings, Jr., Second by Frank Cooper to open the City Park on Monday, April 27'h with conservative policy/request. Motion carried.

Motion by Cathy Atkinson, Second by Frank Cooper to remove to executive session at 6:43 p.m. Motion carried.

Council returns from executive session at 6:53 p.m. Motion by Cathy Atkinson to adjourn. Meeting Adjourned.

Joaquin Public Safety Regular Meeting

April 21, 2020

The Joaquin Public Safety Corporation met in regular session January 21, 2020

At 5:30 p.m. via videoconfer ence at htt ps:// us02web.zoom.us/j/4 4 53645221 . Present were Cathy Atkinson, William Baker and Rusty Wilson. Absent were J.D. Cockrell and Rodney Dean.

M eeting call ed to order and quorum establi shed.

Motion by Cathy Atk inson, Second by William Baker to approve the previous month's minutes. Motion Carried.

Mot ion by William Baker, Second by Cathy Atkinson to approve bills paid and too be paid. Mot ion carried.

Mot ion by Cathy Atkinson to adjourn. Meeting Adjourned.

Joaquin Economic Development Regular Scheduled Meeting

April 21, 2020

The Joaquin Economic Development met in regular session Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at 5:15 p.m. via videoconference at htt ps:// us02web. zoom .us/ j/ 4453645221 . Present were

Willi am Baker and Krystal Sandif er. Absent were Perr y Pugh, Barbara Pridgen and Travis Rogers. No Quorum.