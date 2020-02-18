CITY OF JOAQUIN: City Council Meeting Agenda & Special Called Meeting Agenda for 2-18-2020

CITY OF JOAQUIN REGULAR SCHEDULED MEETING

AGENDA

February 14, 2020

The City Council of Joaquin will meet in regular session Tuesday, February 18, 2020 6:00 p.m. at The Joaquin City Hall located at 124 North Preston, Joaquin, Texas.

ORDER OF BUSINESS

Call to order, establish quorum & welcome guest. Invocation & Pledge of Allegiance. Open Forum. Council approval of the previous month's minutes. Monthly Reports:

Utility Billing Manager Report -- Monthly Receipts & Adjustments Report. Public Works Manager-Update - Departmental Updates Council approval on Payment of Bills. Discussion & Council action on trailer park enforcement. Discussion & Council action on amending the Personnel Policies (FMLA & Sick Time). Discussion & Council action on buying portable building from Fire department. Discussion & Council action to sign contract with Smith Towing to pick up abandoned vehicles on City properties. Discussion & Council action on a package containing contractual and civil rights resolutions, policies, proclamations and plans as required by the Texas Department of Agriculture related to TxCDBG Contract Nos. 7218074, 7219211 and 7219236. Adjournment.

IF during the course of the meeting, any discussion of items on the Agenda should be held in executive or closed session, the Council will convene in executive or closed session, in accordance With the Texas Open Meetings Act, Governmental Code Section 551 and Texas Revised Civil Statutes.

Posted by Paula Guzman on February 14, 2020 at II :40 a.rn. Approved by Mayor William Baker

The following were notified: Shelby County Today, Center Broadcasting, The Light and Champion, and East Texas Press.