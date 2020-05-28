CITY OF JOAQUIN: Accepting Bids for labor on City owned building located on Steve Hughes Drive

The City of Joaquin is accepting bids for labor on City owned building located on Steve Hughes Drive Joaquin, Texas.

Contractors please make arrangements to meet at Steve Hughes Drive on Thursday, June 4th at 8:00 a.m. or 5:00 p.m. for details on labor.

Written quotes with detailed specifications will be received no later than 4:00 p.m., Thursday, June 11, 2020 at City Hall, 124 N Preston St or mailed to P.O. Box 237, Joaquin, TX, 75954.

For additional information concerning this bid invitation, please contact Krystal Raybon at 903-692-2066. The City reserves the right to reject any and all bids.