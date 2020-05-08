Ramah Cemetary committee has decided to cancel our annual meeting for Sat, June 6, 2020 due to health concerns related to the COVID 19 virus. For donations to the cemetary upkeep please send to Ramah Cemetary Fund, P. O. Box 204, Tenaha, TX 75974 or contact Margaret King Freeman (Treasurer) at 936-248-3811. Thank you for your support and see you next year. Ron Barker, President 936-572-8661