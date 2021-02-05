Panola Rodeo Teams Takes the Crown at Texas A&M-Commerce

The Panola College Men’s Rodeo Team won the first spring rodeo of the Southern Region circuit this past weekend hosted by Texas A&M – Commerce in Sulphur Springs at the Hopkins County Expo Center. Panola is stretching its lead in the region as they continue towards the opportunity to return to CNFR to defend the National Championship. Panola finished in front of Texas A&M-Commerce in 2nd, 3rd – McNeese State University, 4th – Sam Houston State and Wharton, 6th – Hill College, 7th – South West Texas Jr. College, 8th – Texas A&M University, and 9th – Trinity Valley Community College.

The Panola men’s team dominated the saddle bronc by taking 1st, 2nd, 4th, and 5th places. Michael Womack continues to shine as he won the saddle bronc and jumped to second in the Southern Region, followed by Kaul Runfola in 2nd, Gauge McBride in 4th, and Clint Franks in 5th.

Panola’s calf ropers also kept pace as Macon Murphy took 2nd, Thomas Wallace 3rd, and Kincaide Henry finished 6th. Henry is sitting 2nd in the Region with Murphy in 3rd, and Wallace in 6th.

Kolt Dement racked up more points and is extending his lead in the region as he finished in 3rd place this past weekend. Gauge McBride added more points with a 5th place finish and is in the 4th seed in bareback.

Panola’s team ropers were not to be left out as they contributed points to the win with Trace Clark and Bradford Fisher finishing in 6th place and Riley Rieken and partner finished in 7th place.

Panola College’s Women’s Team finished 7th overall. Josey Murphy led the team with a 7th place finish in the barrels and Jade Kenney an 8th place finish in the breakaway roping.

The Panola Teams will be back in action on February 12-13 at the Trinity Valley Community College Rodeo in Athens, TX.