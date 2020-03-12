M.P. Baker Library to Host Asian Art Exhibit

A unique collection of Asian Art will be on display in the Fay Allison Gallery of the M.P. Baker Library beginning on Monday, March 23, 2020. The collected items are derived from several Asian countries including Korea, Japan, and China. These items have been generously donated to Panola College by Mr. and Mrs. Lincoln King. Featured items include a Korean Celadon dish from the Koryo Dynasty (918-1392) with a floral interior, a Korean pale Celadon dish from the Yi Dynasty (1392-1597), Japanese woodblock print of “Early Autumn at Itako” (Itako no Hatsuaki) by Kawase Hasui, a picture of a Japanese woodblock print scroll of five war scenes by Migita Toshihide, as well as a variety of other paintings, scrolls, and artifacts.

Mr. King taught history at Gary for 30 years. While serving there he initiated the Loblolly magazine, a local oral history project inspired by the “Foxfire Book”. It was first published in 1973 and ran until fall of 2003. After rearing the couple’s three sons, Mrs. King returned to college and completed her Associates, Bachelors, and Masters degrees. She then taught English for Panola College until her retirement in 2002. Lincoln and Mary Nell were well traveled and able to acquire many interesting collections. The Asian Art Collection on exhibit was collected by Mr. King while serving with the United States Army and stationed in Korea.

An opening reception will be held on Wednesday, March 25 at 2:00 p.m. in the Library. Friends and family of Mr. King are cordially invited to celebrate the exhibit with him and hear the stories associated with the collection. The exhibit is free and open to the public during the Library’s operating hours Monday – Thursday 7:30 am – 9:00 pm, Friday 7:30 am – 12:30 pm and Sunday 4-9pm. For additional information please call 903-693-2052 or email library@panola.edu.