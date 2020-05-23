Leigh Daniels of Gary, earned a Master of Education in Guidance and Counseling.

SAN ANGELO, TX (05/21/2020)-- Angelo State University conferred 571 undergraduate degrees and 298 graduate degrees to its spring 2020 graduates.

Graduates include Leigh Daniels of Gary, who earned a Master of Education in Guidance and Counseling.

A full list of the graduates is available on the ASU website at angelo.edu.

