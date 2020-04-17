Gary Student Inducted to Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society at Angelo State University

SAN ANGELO, TX (04/15/2020)-- Angelo State University's chapter of the Phi Kappa Phi (PKP) national honor society inducted its spring 2020 class of 52 students, including Leigh Daniels of Gary, during a special virtual initiation ceremony April 14 on Facebook.

PKP is one of the nation's most prestigious academic honor societies for students in all academic disciplines. Invitations to join PKP are extended to juniors in the top 7.5 percent of their class and to seniors and graduate students in the top 10 percent of their class.

Daniels is studying Guidance and Counseling at ASU.

See the list of inductees sorted by hometowns at angelo.edu.

