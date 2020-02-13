PUBLIC NOTICE: Garrison ISD - public hearing to be held 2/20/2020

In accordance with Texas Education Code (TEC) Chapter 39, Garrison ISD will conduct a hearing for public discussion of their annual Texas Academic Performance Report (TAPR), campus performance objectives, report of violent or criminal incidents and information received under TEC §51.403(e) from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board. The hearing will take place Thursday, February 20, 2020 beginning at 6:00 p.m. in the GISD Mulit-Purpose Room. This hearing is open to the public and will coincide with the monthly local board of trustees meeting.