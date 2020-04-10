Home
  • Article Image Alt Text

PUBLIC NOTICE: City of Garrison - annual budget hearing on Monday, April 20, 2020

Fri, 04/10/2020 - 8:54am Ourtown1
Jenny Frederick

CITY OF GARRISON

 

PUBLIC NOTICE

 

 

The City of Garrison will hold its annual budget hearing on Monday, April 20, 2020 at 4:00 p.m.  The budget for 2020-2021 will be available for the public on our website https://garrisontx.us/ or contact City Hall for a copy. If you would like to discuss the budget, please sign up under public comments at the city office.

 

 

Jenny Frederick

Assistant City Secretary

City of Garrison

Include in Front Page Slideshow

East Texas Press

PO Box 740
Timpson, TX 75975
Office: (936) 254-3618
Fax: (936) 254-3975

Surf New Media