PUBLIC NOTICE: City of Garrison - annual budget hearing on Monday, April 20, 2020
Fri, 04/10/2020 - 8:54am Ourtown1
Jenny Frederick
CITY OF GARRISON
PUBLIC NOTICE
The City of Garrison will hold its annual budget hearing on Monday, April 20, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. The budget for 2020-2021 will be available for the public on our website https://garrisontx.us/ or contact City Hall for a copy. If you would like to discuss the budget, please sign up under public comments at the city office.
Jenny Frederick
Assistant City Secretary
City of Garrison
