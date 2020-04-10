PUBLIC NOTICE: City of Garrison - annual budget hearing on Monday, April 20, 2020

CITY OF GARRISON

PUBLIC NOTICE

The City of Garrison will hold its annual budget hearing on Monday, April 20, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. The budget for 2020-2021 will be available for the public on our website https://garrisontx.us/ or contact City Hall for a copy. If you would like to discuss the budget, please sign up under public comments at the city office.

Jenny Frederick

Assistant City Secretary

City of Garrison