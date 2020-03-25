Nacogdoches County has first positive COVID-19 case

Press release from Nacogdoches County:

Call Center and Testing Location Open as First COVID-19 Case is Confirmed in Nacogdoches:

Nacogdoches Medical Center, Nacogdoches Memorial Health, and Excel ER in collaboration with Nacogdoches government officials and SFA School of Nursing are announcing, effective March 25, a call center and remote testing facility dedicated to COVID-19 concerns in Nacogdoches.

This collaboration comes at an opportune time as the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) has confirmed the first positive COVID-19 case in Nacogdoches, as of this morning. In response to this, DSHS is actively conducting contact investigations and will notify any persons who have had contact with the patient. Contact investigations are performed by public health officials and are designed to interrupt the spread of infection.

Due to patient privacy laws, the identity of the confirmed patient is not released to anyone but emergency medical personnel who may be providing care. Community spread is a realistic possibility and citizens must make all effort to minimize the spread of COVID-19. While no shelter-in-place orders exist at this time, people are strongly advised to stay home and to leave their residence only for essential errands or to perform essential work. Continue to practice social distancing protocols, including maintaining six feet apart, and proper hygiene.

The Nacogdoches County coronavirus call center and testing center is now available with healthcare providers available to address patient concerns over the phone and screen to test those who meet specific CDC criteria. Concerned citizens can call 936-468-4787 Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those who qualify for testing will be scheduled to appear at the remote testing site at a specific day and time. This effort will allow for a safe and efficient testing capacity away from the emergency rooms in our community and aid in conserving valuable personal protective equipment (PPE