Monday, November 9 th , Timpson Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed its newest members – BULLDOG NUTRITION
Monday, November 9 th , Timpson Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed its newest members –
BULLDOG NUTRITION. COC officer, Jeff Crews, presented the membership plaque to owners, Samantha
Martin and James Ritter and congratulated them on opening a business in Garrison,TX. Shaneeta
Rhodes, coach and sponsor from Timpson Nutrition, was there to help the new start-up go as smooth as
their delicious shakes.
BULLDOG NUTRITION is located on the DOWNTOWN SQUARE in GARRISON and is open
Mon-Fri 7am until 6pm; Saturday 7am till 4pm; Closed on Sundays
The business features Loaded Teas, Beauty Teas, Meal Replacement Shakes and Energy Drinks for
athletes. Stop by and check out their healthy teas & shakes!