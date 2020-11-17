Monday, November 9 th , Timpson Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed its newest members –

BULLDOG NUTRITION. COC officer, Jeff Crews, presented the membership plaque to owners, Samantha

Martin and James Ritter and congratulated them on opening a business in Garrison,TX. Shaneeta

Rhodes, coach and sponsor from Timpson Nutrition, was there to help the new start-up go as smooth as

their delicious shakes.

BULLDOG NUTRITION is located on the DOWNTOWN SQUARE in GARRISON and is open

Mon-Fri 7am until 6pm; Saturday 7am till 4pm; Closed on Sundays

The business features Loaded Teas, Beauty Teas, Meal Replacement Shakes and Energy Drinks for

athletes. Stop by and check out their healthy teas & shakes!