Garrison FBC Weekly Events: Friday - Sunday, April 17-19

Activities at FBC Garrison

Friday - Sunday, April 17-19 Parking Lot Revival with the Erwin

Family. Friday & Saturday at 7 pm, Sunday at 11 am and 6 pm. Love

Offering will be accepted. If the weather doesn't permit the Revival to

be held outside, we will live stream on First Baptist Garrison's

Facebook page at the same times listed above.

All services at this time are being live streamed on our Facebook page -

Sundays at 11 am and 6 pm, with Sunday School being at 9:45 am,

Children's Church at 9:30 am and Wednesdays at 6:30 pm.

You can continue to support your church by mailing in your tithes,

giving online on our website: www.fbcgarrison.com and click on the Give

Page tab or text any dollar amount to 936/715-3434.

