Activities for the week of October 25.

Sunday, October 25 at 7:30 am Men's Prayer Breakfast.

Sunday, October 25 at 5 pm is Choir Practice. Working on Christmas

Cantada Special.

Sunday, October 25 at 7 pm is Finance/Budget Planning meeting for 2021.

Wednesday, October 28 at 6:30 pm Youth, Mission Friends, GA's, RA's and

Adults meet for Bible Study and Prayer.