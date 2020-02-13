Garrison FBC: Activities for the week of February 23
Rosalind Jordan
Activities for the week of
February 23
Sunday, February 23 at 7:30 am - Men's Prayer Breakfast
February 23 at 11:00 am - Baby Dedication during the Morning Worship
Service.
February 23 at 12 Noon - Birthday & Anniversary Lunch, followed by
February Business meeting in the gym.
Tuesday, February 25 at 6:30 pm - Ladies Bible Study - The Book of
Signs" By David Jeremiah. Cost is $20 for three volumes.
Wednesday, February 26 regular schedule of events begin at 6:30 pm.
Friday, February 28 & Saturday, February 29 - FBC Pictorial Directory
photo sessions. If you would like to book a session (free), see Rhonda
Mills or Patsy Miller.
Thanks and have a great week.
