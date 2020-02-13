Garrison FBC: Activities for the week of February 23

Activities for the week of

February 23

Sunday, February 23 at 7:30 am - Men's Prayer Breakfast

February 23 at 11:00 am - Baby Dedication during the Morning Worship

Service.

February 23 at 12 Noon - Birthday & Anniversary Lunch, followed by

February Business meeting in the gym.

Tuesday, February 25 at 6:30 pm - Ladies Bible Study - The Book of

Signs" By David Jeremiah. Cost is $20 for three volumes.

Wednesday, February 26 regular schedule of events begin at 6:30 pm.

Friday, February 28 & Saturday, February 29 - FBC Pictorial Directory

photo sessions. If you would like to book a session (free), see Rhonda

Mills or Patsy Miller.

Thanks and have a great week.