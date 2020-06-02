GARRISON: Events at Garrison FBC June 7 - June 14, 2020
Activities for the week:
Sunday, June 7 - 9:45 am Sunday School in Multi-purpose Room also live
streaming on Facebook.
Sunday, June 7 - 11 am Worship Service in the sanctuary and live
stream. We will enter into a Called Business Meeting after the morning
worship service to vote by ballot to select Curtis Wilson as our Worship
Pastor. Those live streaming, can vote by phone through Monday, June 8
until Noon.
Sunday, June 7 - 6 pm Evening Worship Service
Wednesday, June 10 7 pm Bible Study and Prayer - we continue to maintain
social distancing. Live stream on Facebook also.
Wednesday, June 10 8 pm Deacon's meeting.
Sunday, June 14 - 7 pm - Finance Committee Meeting
First Baptist Church of Garrison is doing all they can to keep the
facility sanitized and maintaining social distancing. Masks and hand
sanitizer is available. We are at 50% capacity which is seating 200.
We pray that you can join us soon and understand if you feel that you
need to continue to stay home due to the virus. We are making plans to
continue our Children's Ministry very soon.