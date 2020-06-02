GARRISON: Events at Garrison FBC June 7 - June 14, 2020

Activities for the week:

Sunday, June 7 - 9:45 am Sunday School in Multi-purpose Room also live

streaming on Facebook.

Sunday, June 7 - 11 am Worship Service in the sanctuary and live

stream. We will enter into a Called Business Meeting after the morning

worship service to vote by ballot to select Curtis Wilson as our Worship

Pastor. Those live streaming, can vote by phone through Monday, June 8

until Noon.

Sunday, June 7 - 6 pm Evening Worship Service

Wednesday, June 10 7 pm Bible Study and Prayer - we continue to maintain

social distancing. Live stream on Facebook also.

Wednesday, June 10 8 pm Deacon's meeting.

Sunday, June 14 - 7 pm - Finance Committee Meeting

First Baptist Church of Garrison is doing all they can to keep the

facility sanitized and maintaining social distancing. Masks and hand

sanitizer is available. We are at 50% capacity which is seating 200.

We pray that you can join us soon and understand if you feel that you

need to continue to stay home due to the virus. We are making plans to

continue our Children's Ministry very soon.