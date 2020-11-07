GARRISON: Activities at FBC for the week of November 8, 2020
Sat, 11/07/2020 - 11:17am Ourtown1
Rosalind Jordan
Activities for the week of November 8th:
Sunday, November 8 - 4:30 pm Choir Practice
Wednesday, November 11 - Observance of Veterans Day - office will be
open.
Wednesday, November 18th -FBC Garrison is feeding the SFA Baptist
Student Ministry. Please see Cindy or Belinda if you can make pies or
cornbread.
Sunday, November 22, Baby Dedication - see pastor if you want to
participate.
Sunday, November 22, Garrison Ministerial Community Thanksgiving Service
at FBC Garrison at 6 pm.
No fellowship will follow. Masks and social distancing will be
observed. Pastor Ben Richardson is the speaker for the evening.