FBC Garrison - Activities for the week of March 8, 2020
Tue, 03/03/2020 - 12:43pm Ourtown1
Rosalind Jordan
Don't forget to set your clocks forward one hour for Daylight Savings
Times begins at 1 am.
Monday, March 9th at 6:30 pm - Personnel Meeting
Tuesday, March 10th at 1 pm - WMU Meeting.
Tuesday, March 10 at 6:30 pm - Ladies Bible Study
Wednesday, March 11 at 7:30 pm - Deacon's Meeting
Friday, March 13 at 11 am - Keenagers Game Day
Sunday, March 15 at 7 pm - Finance Committee Meeting
