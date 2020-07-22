CITY OF GARRISON: PUBLIC NOTICE - A REMINDER OF NATURAL GAS SAFETY FROM THE CITY OF GARRISON

A REMINDER OF NATURAL GAS SAFETY FROM THE CITY OF GARRISON

For many years natural gas has been enjoyed by millions of people for cooking, heating, and various other means. The City strives to give its customers the very finest service available. The City would like to remind its customers that natural gas can be dangerous if mixed with the right percentage of air.

Natural gas will only ignite at a mixture between 5% and 15% gas. An ignition source of 1100 degrees Fahrenheit is needed for natural gas to ignite. Natural gas is lighter than air. It is colorless and has no odor. A chemical odorant is added to aid in the safety of natural gas. This chemical has a very strong odor and can be detected from the smallest leak. The City of Garrison is equipped to detect these leaks. Do not hesitate to call the Gas System emergency numbers if you smell gas or think you do. Take no chances on you part. Never check for a leak with an open flame, such as a match. If you suspect a leak, open doors and windows to ventilate the area. Do not smoke or operate an electrical switch.

The City hopes this information will help you in the case of an emergency. Do not hesitate to call the Gas System emergency numbers. Day: (936) 347-2201; Night (936) 347-2009 or (936) 645-3328. Date: January 2020.

AVISO

Hace muchos anos millones de personas han usuado el gas natural para concinar, en la calefaccion y mas. El Pueblo de Garrison trata de dar a los clients el mejor servicio posible. Los empleados del Pueblo dan este aviso: el gas natural puede ser peligroso si esta mexclado con El Aire en ciertos porcentajes.

El gas natural estallara solamente cuando la mezcla contiene 5% del aire 15% del gas. Una Fuente de ignicion di 1100 grados Fes necesario para estallar el gas. El gas natural es menos pesado como el aire. No tiene color y no tiene olor. Un olor quimico esta anadido al gas-pard la seguridad de los clients. Este quimico tiene olor fuerte y puede ser descubierto facilmente. El Pueble de Garrison tiene equipo para descubrir los empleados por el numero para emergencieas del Sistema de gas si es necesario. AVISO: no usen el fuego o un fosforo para chequear las lineas del gas. Si huelen el gas, abran las puertas y las ventanas. No fumar ni encoder la electicidad.

El Pueblo ofrece esta informacion para ayudariles en casco di una emergencia. Los numeros para emergencias son (936)347-2201 (por el dia) y (936) 347-2009 o (936)645-3328 (por la noche). Enero 2020.