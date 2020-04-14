BLUEBERRY BLUEGRASS CONCERT POSTPONED

NACOGDOCHES, Texas – The Blueberry Bluegrass Concert in the Park, which usually kicks off the annual Texas Blueberry Festival, has been postponed because of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The Nacogdoches County Chamber of Commerce has postponed the 31st Texas Blueberry Festival for a date yet to be determined. The Blueberry Bluegrass Concert in the Park, which was originally scheduled for Friday, June 12, will also be postponed and rescheduled for the same weekend as the Blueberry Festival.

“Right now everybody is focused on getting through this difficult time,” said Scott Waller, Blueberry Bluegrass Concert in the Park co –organizer. “Once we’re through it, we’re going to be ready to get together with our friends and neighbors and celebrate. This concert has grown bigger and better over the years, and I believe this next one will hold a special significance. The show will go on.”

Organizers are grateful for the enthusiastic partners that make the Blueberry Bluegrass Concert in the Park possible, especially Rex Perry Autoplex, the City of Nacogdoches and the Nacogdoches Convention and Visitors Bureau.