GARRISON: Activities at FBC for the week of November 15, 2020

Week of November 15

Sunday, November 15 at 4:30 pm Choir Practice

Sunday, November 15 at 7:00 pm Finance Meeting

Wednesday, November 18 at 7:30 pm Business Meeting

Sunday, November 22 at 6 pm is the Community Thanksgiving Service

sponsored by

Garrison Ministerial Association. The service will be at First Baptist

Church, Garrison with Dr. Ben Richardson as spokes person and Bro.

Curtis Wilson leading the worship service. No fellowship to follow and

we will maintain social distance and wearing of masks when appropriate.