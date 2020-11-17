GARRISON: Activities at FBC for the week of November 15, 2020
Tue, 11/17/2020 - 8:54am Ourtown1
Rosalind Jordan
Week of November 15
Sunday, November 15 at 4:30 pm Choir Practice
Sunday, November 15 at 7:00 pm Finance Meeting
Wednesday, November 18 at 7:30 pm Business Meeting
Sunday, November 22 at 6 pm is the Community Thanksgiving Service
sponsored by
Garrison Ministerial Association. The service will be at First Baptist
Church, Garrison with Dr. Ben Richardson as spokes person and Bro.
Curtis Wilson leading the worship service. No fellowship to follow and
we will maintain social distance and wearing of masks when appropriate.