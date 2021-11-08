Tenaha ISD Pays Tribute to Veterans

Remembering our Safe Keepers:

On November 11th, we pause to reflect on the history of this great Nation and honor all those who fought to defend it. Originally titled “Armistice Day” and intended to celebrate the end of World War I, “the war to end all wars,” Veterans Day allows us to give thanks to veterans past and present, men and women from all walks of life and all ethnicities, who stood up and said, “Send me.”

We recognize your sacrifices, your sense of duty and your love for this country and family.

Veterans Day is also the beginning of the longer holiday season, and a time of travel. Use this opportunity to check on our veterans. A simple question inquiring about their holiday plans or a reaffirmation of their importance to you, and this country has the potential to make a difference and keep them safe and alive.

Veterans, Thank you again for your service to this great country.

Tenaha ISD wish you a safe and happy Veterans Day.