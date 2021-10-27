Joaquin High School to Host Annual Veteran's Day Program

The students of Joaquin High School will present a Veteran’s Day Program on Thursday, November 11, 9:00 am in the High School Gym. The highlight of the program is the introduction of our local veterans to our community, honoring them for their service to our country. If you know a veteran or anyone who has served in the Armed Forces, please invite them to attend. The student council will be hosting a breakfast reception in the HS library for our veterans and their family members following the ceremony. We hope you can join us in our celebration of our veterans and current service members.