Panola College To Host Veterans Day Dinner

Panola College will host its annual Veterans Day Dinner on Nov. 11 at 6 p.m. in the Frances B. Ross Ballroom on the Carthage campus. The event is free of charge for any East Texas service member and one guest.

Coordinating the event are two service organizations at Panola College: The Green Jackets, who serve the College and community as goodwill ambassadors, and the Student Government Association. The event is sponsored by the Green Jackets and SGA, along with area individuals, organizations, and businesses.

Individuals who wish to honor a particular Veteran may purchase a Flag of Honor for $25. The 3x5-foot flag will be mounted on a 6 ft. pole and placed along West Panola St. from Nov. 1 to Nov. 15. Each flag will include a sign with the Veteran’s name, branch of service, and a personal message from the donor.

Additional sponsorships are also available. An Event Sponsorship is available for $500 and a Table Sponsorship is available for $250. For $50, donors will be recognized as a Chair Sponsor. Signs and banners will recognize all sponsors, and their names will be printed in the dinner program.

Information about sponsorships may be found by visiting bit.ly/pcveteransday. Funds raised from sponsorships will be used to fund this year’s Veterans Day Dinner, benefit the Panola County Texas Veterans Relief Fund, and fund future Panola College Veterans events.

Veterans and their guests who wish to attend the Veterans Day Dinner must make reservations in advance. Contact Katie Wright by emailing kwright@panola.edu or calling 903-693-2094.