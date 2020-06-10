TIMPSON: Timpson Volunteer Ambulance service take this time to send a debt of gratitude to the following personnel for taking interest and helping to bring our new ambulance into compliance with DOT regulation

Things to Consider

This week we at Timpson Volunteer Ambulance service take this time to send a debt of gratitude to the following personnel for taking interest and helping to bring our new ambulance into compliance with DOT regulation by extending an extremely appreciated helping hand. Tracy Lee (coordinator) Annette Alva, Tammy Broadway Laura Carroll, Marc Carroll, Steven Ross, Jessica Barr, and Tuffy, Green. This short list of volunteers provided a much needed helping hand by transferring equipment, stocking the unit with necessary supplies, and installing our name on our unit to in order to bring it closer to service readiness. We lost our last EMS unit three weeks ago due to engine failure. We expect to have our new unit operational within a few days. We apologize for the inconvenience; this time has been hard on the public as well as our great volunteers. We apologize for the inconvenience due to our down time. Also, we want to send a special thank you to Lenny Gaddis and Hopkins Wrecker Service for their service when we were stranded with engine failure. All of the above have truly helped without reservations in order to bring our service back in service. May God bless all those mentioned not excluding the ones not mentioned because many people and businesses in town has helped in the past, a list that I will attempt to obtain and properly thank them for their continued support in our Ambulance Service. Galatians 6:9 “Do not grow weary of doing good for in due season we will reap if we do not give up.” As always respectfully yours Roger and Donna Harding.