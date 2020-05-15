Things to Consider: EMS Week

I want to give all a sincere greeting in the spirit of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. We are in the middle of May and EMS week started on the 15th, and I want to say that I am extremely grateful for all the EMTs from the paramedics to the basic EMT. A special thanks also goes out to the volunteer EMTs such as Tracy Lee who heads up Timpson Volunteer Ambulance service, where she is currently conducting a basic EMT class online due to the covid19 pandemic outbreak. I encourage all to be smart and wear a mask while out in the public. I have witnessed many people taking this seriously, but I have also seen many more seemly ignore the threat. I have witnessed people take it to the extreme in some cases, such as I know of one person that says that he was let go from his job because his wife works for a facility that takes care of corona patients. I know of a EMT that says that he/she is not allowed to participate is his/her activities outside the work place because this person works around covid19 patients, another EMS personnel I know is not allowed to participate alone with others in a church setting, because he/she has transported covid19 patients to the hospital. Let me tell you that these people that are not allowed to participate in these gatherings are extremely vigilant when it comes to decontamination after caring for their patients, you and I are more apt to contract covid19 while coming in causal contact with family and friends than when we come in contact with a nurse or EMT that works with covid19 patents. In the future lets treat this virus as an infection that when safety precautions are followed, we can allow our caretakers to be welcomed and not forsaken, because this virus can be contracted in many different settings. So be aware of the fact that because a person works with covid19 patients their probably safer to be around than some family and friends that go shopping not wearing proper PPE. It is extremely hurtful to those that are shunned just because they or their spouse are taking care of people that the general public stay clear of. It may become necessary for one of these professionals to take care of you or me, and know this, these professionals will without a doubt treat you or me with dignity and respect such as they should be treated now. Please do not shun these caretakers because of their commitment to serve you and me. Let’s honor these EMS workers during this EMS week. As always respectfully yours Roger and Donna Harding.