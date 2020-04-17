Things to Consider: COVID-19

Things to Consider

One nasty word that occupies a lot of our thoughts these days is Coronavirus. Let me try to ease your stress a little if I can. First let me give you a little incite concerning the reactions some people have as we face this deadly pandemic. About a week ago I encountered several youths coming out of a local grocery store, from far off I asked them where is your masks and gloves? The replies were we don't need them no matter how much I talked they would not listen. As I have recently visited stores for products needed I have seen people with their children playing in the isles with no regards of PPE [ personal protection equipment ]. the care takers seemed to have absolutely no regard concerning a possible contraction of the virus. I had a friend tell me of a cashier or waitress that told him that she puts her faith in God. I think that is fine, but God gives us wisdom so we can avoid dangerous situations. Many times I have been told that the Bible says that every thing happens for a reason, well the Bible does not say that, even tho it is true. Whenever something happens, it happens as a result of some kind of action that caused what ever has happened. Many times when something bad happens it is because someone has done something STUPID. Point being please protect yourself, your family, and the people around you by being smart. This virus shall pass, and life shall return to normal, and as we return to normal lets all do our best to include God in all that we do and all that we are. Lets concentrate on the future with our loved ones with our goals set on serving Jesus and doing the will of God, and forsaking the traditions of man. One last thought, many times in the past I have heard people say that church on tv is not church. Now many churches are conducting service via internet and tv. Let me tell all that church is wherever we are taught the word of God in truth, and not in tradition of man. Lets throw out the traditions of man and return to teaching Christ and Him crucified for our salvation, and the salvation of all that believe and accept HIS teaching. Ecclesiastes 3:14 “I know that, whatsoever God doeth, it shall be forever: no thing can be put to it, nor anything taken from it: and God doeth it, that men should fear before him.” V 17…..” for there is a time there for every purpose and for every work. “ Let us continue to work for God and the purpose we have here on earth. The final goal is to make Heaven our home, this all shall pass away and we will be with God in Heaven. Remember Jesus said that He would go to prepare a place for us in Heaven and He would return for us. As always respectfully yours Roger and Donna Harding