Going Deeper with God in Love

Acts 1:8

Today, I will take a break from what I had planned to continue and instead share with you about what we as churches and individual believers should do in the days of social distancing, hording things, and the general unrest that we are seeing in our society. We had been looking at “Going Deeper with God in Love” and I believe that is still true for us today. If we go deeper with the Lord in love, then the things that are happening around us will not affect us as much and will cause us to help others more. The question we must ask ourselves is, “What are we to do and how are we to act in these troubled times?”

In Acts 1:8 we see the declaration of what a believer and follower of Jesus Christ is to do when Luke writes, “You will be my witnesses in Jerusalem, Judea, Samaria, and the utter most parts.” This is the “marching order” for all believers! Let me start by saying that this is not a time for the church to cower into oblivion, but for us to shine as the Lord has called us to do! The question then becomes, “How do we do that in our family and in society?” This week let me give you four ways we can do this and next week I will give you another four.

First, we must understand and trust that God is still in control and that we must be the voice of calm and reason during this chaotic time! As a child of God, you have trusted the Lord and that He has forgiven you of your sins. You have trusted that He can take care of your eternal destiny as well as your current situation. Psalm 46:1 reminds us that “God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble.” Another scripture in Jeremiah 29:11 tells us, that we have a reason for hope and a future because God holds our today and our tomorrow in His hand. Be calm and trust.

Second, we should use this time to seek the Lord for our own personal growth. It is a great opportunity, with things being less busy and chaotic, to spend more time to grow in your relationship with the Lord. Spend some time studying the scriptures that you have been meaning to and just haven’t found the time to get to. Take this time to start a devotion time with your family.

Third, we need to be reminded to use this down time to reconnect with the family in our own home. When was the last time that you and your family, that lives in your own house, had time together? May I suggest you play a board game, put a puzzle together, go out in the yard (no friends over) and play a game. Do something that you have never done or that you haven’t done in a long time as a family!

Fourth, if you are able, reach out to others with help. There are older people and people all around you that have compromised immune systems. Would you be willing to call them and say, “Hey, I want to be the one to help you by going and picking up things you might need at the store or pharmacy, so you don’t have to get out and risk it.”

By doing these four things, it will cause us to see that this societal disruption is not the worst of things that could happen. 1) We understand that God is still in control. 2) Use the time to grow closer to the Lord. 3) Use the time to grow closer to our immediate family. 4) Use the time to look around and see whom we might be able to help.

As we walk through these next few weeks of uncertainty and trial, let’s make a commitment to not allow it to divide or destroy us, but that by the grace of God we will come through it stronger in our walk with the Lord, with our family, and our neighbors. I pray that the Lord will guide and bless you and your family through this time! If there is anything you believe that I personally, or First Baptist Church can do to help you, would you please let us know. You can contact use at the church at (936)254-2220 or through email at firstbctimpson@yahoo.com.

In Christ,

Bro. W. Dee Daniel