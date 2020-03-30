Going Deeper with God - Acts 1:8

Going Deeper with God in Love – Part 4

Acts 1:8

In light of the current events, I will continue looking at the question, “What are we to do and how are we to act in troubled times?” We saw in Acts 1:8 where Jesus says we are to be His “witnesses in Jerusalem, and in all Judea and Samaria, and to the ends of the earth.” Last week, we looked at four of those ways: 1) God is still in control, so we must be the voice of calmness and reason during this chaotic time; 2) we should use this time to seek the Lord for our own personal growth; 3) we should reconnect with the family in our own home; and 4) we should reach out to others with help if we are able to do so health wise. Now, we want to see the last four things.

The next thing we are to do to be His witness is to “Give generously during this time.” During the next few months, there are going to be some lean times both in society and in churches. This is not the time to draw back on our giving but the time to ramp it up because we will have more opportunities to minister to those around us than ever before. Those that have already been struggling will see even worse times. Those that were not struggling will start to do so because of the societal and economic impact. The church will still need us to be faithful so it can continue to take care of its obligations. Just because scheduled services are not happening the way they usually do, the work and need of the ministry will be more important than ever.

Second, we must use every encounter that we have with others as opportunities to share the gospel. Times like we are living in have people thinking more about their mortality and death than at any other time; therefore, we must share with them the hope that is found in a relationship with God through Jesus Christ! The Lord tells us in 1 Peter 3:15, “But in your hearts revere Christ as Lord. Always be prepared to give an answer to everyone who asks you to give the reason for the hope that you have. But do this with gentleness and respect.” God has called us to speak hope and life to others through this time!

Third, we should be praying for ourselves, our family, our church, our community, our state, our nation, and the world. God has not given us a spirit of panic but one of prayer! Panic is the plan of the enemy, and the antidote to panic is prayer. As believers we must first pray for ourselves and our families and then we can then lift up our churches, communities, and others. Jeremiah 33:3 tells us, “Call to me and I will answer you and tell you great and unsearchable things you do not know.” Do you want to see God do great and mighty things in your family, in your town, in your church, in this nation, and around the world? Then prayer is the key to it happening!

Lastly, we should pray that God will use the societal disruption caused by this virus to send a spiritual revival. I have heard Christian leaders speak of a great revival for as long as I can remember, and now I wonder if God is not opening the door to it right before our very eyes? Are we more worried about toilet paper, water, and such than seeing the opportunity that God is placing before us to reach the nation and even the world with the gospel? Pray that God will use this to start a great revival that will spread around the world! Let us not get so focused on what is happening in our homes and towns that we miss the greater picture of what God is doing here!

I want to encourage you to pray and seek God through these difficult and uncertain times. Remember, God does not cause evil, but He does allow it, and He will always use it for His glory! So, as we go through these coming weeks and months, I certainly do not know what will happen but what I do know is that God does know!

As we walk through these next few weeks of uncertainty and trial, let us make a commitment to not allow it to divide or destroy us, but that we will come through it stronger in our walk with the Lord, with our family, and with our neighbors. I pray that the Lord will guide and bless you and your family through this time! If there is anything you believe that I or First Baptist Church can do to help you, would you please let us know? You can contact us at the church at (936)254-2220 or through email at firstbctimpson@yahoo.com.

In Christ,

Bro. W. Dee Daniel