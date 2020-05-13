Chapter to Chapter: Topic - The Very Next Muzzle

I know many of you are tired of hearing about nothing but COVID-19 all the time: every news article, every social media post, every commercial, every conversation. I know it’s real, and I know it’s dangerous, but I agree with the masses to a certain extent. I know we have to be aware and alert, but it can be too much. I mean, when every meal, every load of laundry, very thought is consumed with anything, it’s only natural to involuntarily scream, “Enough! No more!” But if you dare to be tired of it all, you are stared out and yelled at for being insensitive and inhuman. No matter how bad something is and how dangerous it is, if we let it overwhelm us mentally, with every waking thought, with every tiny decision, you can go insane. But if you don’t, other people will go insane. Maybe we should just allow them that right and privilege and gift (to) ourselves the silence that permits them to slip into (eventual) voiceless madness.

Common sense dictates that a person should do the right thing. We have a balance to maintain: we have to (1) look out for ourselves and our families first and foremost, but we have to (2) look out for our fellow humans. That means that we have duty and an obligation to protect ourselves and our families before everything else. Even the Bible says to love your neighbor as yourselves: that’s impossible unless you FIRST love yourself; read it word for word. Taking care of ourselves includes taking precaution to remain safe and (hopefully) disease-free. But it also means maintaining your mental sanity. We HAVE to converse with others. We have to see others, somehow, someway. That also means that we have to be able to provide for our well-being and the well-being of our families. That means working, doing, living. We have to. To sit forever means to lose everything. Everyone without a political agenda knows we have to go and live and work.

Common sense and decency dictate that we also have to care for our fellow man. We have to be careful, do what is reasonable, be careful with protective gear when and where we need to be. There are segments of the population who are vulnerable. It’s especially with those segments that we need to be extra careful. It’s the right thing to do. But also, we have to be reasonable. If we are not, we will go insane, we will go bankrupt, and more importantly, believe it or not, we may lose the ability to hold our own opinions.

I’ve often heard people talk about not letting a crisis go to waste. Sadly, I hear people in power using that language now. Leaders and would-be leaders discuss how we have to “use this situation to reshape society,” to not allow “the danger of the times” to slip by without changing the way we “fundamentally do business” and to change “how we think about things.” Who is we? We have to change what? How we have lived? What part of your life do you want someone changing? What part of your life are you okay letting others decide for you? Some of you may have answers to that. If so, more power to you. You may see this as a needed society-changer. I totally and completely disagree. The thing is, though, you and I have every right to disagree on the issue. We can disagree totally, in every way, and in every aspect, but I do not have the right to shut you up or to call you names because we disagree.

The worst, WORST part of this entire era in which we are living is the extreme intolerance forced upon us by people who consider themselves poster children for tolerance. If people DO indeed do something horrendous and terrible, we are supposed to send them through the system of justice, find them guilty, impose (severe) punishment. We don’t label them with epithets and spit on them. That’s not what America is supposed to be, even for people who have done unspeakable things. We follow the rule of law, and they SHOULD be dealt with and punished. But when people are subjected to hatred and name calling because they hold a different opinion or belief, not breaking a law, but daring to hold a different opinion, something is really wrong. In a free society, people should able to hold ideas that are diametrically opposed to one another, yet agree to disagree. In fact, we should in all honesty, be willing to stand up FOR people’s right to disagree with us. But today, that has changed. Today, people are having straight-faced conversations about how many of our First Amendment rights Americans should be “allowed” to retain. People with total sincerity, within the echo chambers of the Internet and sitting atop six-figure-salaried echelons of government, think that your rights of speech, assembly, petition, religion, and press should have significant limits, primarily because the results of your freedom and words are offensive to them. Your words and your actions are indeed dangerous—to people whom your very life offends. Sadly, some people think that when you are allowed to live and speak as you choose, you are dangerous.

Neither you nor I have the right to demand that someone agree with us on anything. We don’t have the right to tell others with whom they can associate. We don’t have the right to violate their basic freedoms. That’s why the US is different from any country that has ever existed: those basic freedoms. Yes, there is safety. Yes, there is common sense. But for people in power to think that they have the right to impose “changes” to the basic rights of the masses is the first step in those masses being forcibly silenced, the first step to imprisonment, the first step to armed guards, the first step to shutting up those “ignorant, silly” people. Is this scenario going too far? I certainly hope so. I honestly think, and hope, that will never happen, not in America. However, we have to be on record that we would never allow such an action to be entertained. Crazily enough, we are learning that some people will consider many actions unless we as a people make it clear that we will never accept those actions. Remember that when we agree that someone else should be shut up, we’re opening the door for the next muzzle to be fitted on our own faces.

You have the right to whatever you think, even if I despise your point of view. I have the right to whatever I think, even if you despise my point of view. To turn on others, dislike them, and call them names is not what we are made of. To force someone to think differently can turn “criminal” really quickly, and yes, those in government can be criminal. We need to stand up for the right of expression. If not, the very next muzzle could be fastened upon us.