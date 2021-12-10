Austin Bank: Timpson Empoyees Honored

Austin Bank recently honored employees for their outstanding work and years of service with the company. They were recognized at the Bank’s 2021 Service Award Luncheon held December 8 at Willow Brook Country Club in Tyler.

“We are proud of all these employees because they work as a team serving our friends, neighbors and businesses located here in East Texas,” said Austin Bank Chairman Jeff Austin III. “They are the key to our Bank’s success. Each one takes pride in the tasks they handle in their job; and at the same time these employees continually strive to provide excellent service to our Bank customers.”

“At Austin Bank our employees are the difference and perpetuate Austin Bank’s legacy. Each one has earned and deserves this recognition for their dedicated commitment to the Bank and its customers. We are proud of their contributions and accomplishments,” said Russ Gideon, President and CEO.

This year’s annual luncheon honored a group of 54 employees with a combined total of 750 years of experience. Timpson recipients include:

Twenty-five Year Service Award

Donna Higginbotham, AVP/Retail Office Manager, has worked her way through the ranks in the Bank serving as Teller, Customer Service Representative, Loan Assistant and now in management. A graduate of Huntington High School in Shreveport, Louisiana, Higginbotham attended Louisiana State University and Louisiana Tech. In addition, she has completed the Austin Bank Community Banking class and Leadership program along with multiple banking courses. She and her husband, Dannie, live in Carthage with their two daughters – Delayna and Dionna. Higginbotham is a member of Faith Assembly of God where she volunteers in the children’s ministry. She is a member of the Gary Bobcat Backers and serves on the Austin Bank Scholarship committee.

Ten Year Service Award

Derek Lusk is a Universal Banker working in the Bank’s Timpson office. After joining the Austin Bank team in Nacogdoches as a Teller and later serving as a Customer Service Representative, Lusk moved to Longview where he worked as a Manager in the Customer Care Center. A graduate of Timpson High School and Panola College, Lusk and his wife, LeeAnn, reside in Timpson.

Austin Bank, a community bank headquartered in Jacksonville, Texas, has been voted one of the “Best Companies to Work for in Texas” for the thirteenth consecutive year. With assets in excess of $2.5 billion, bank offices are located in 35 East Texas locations within 25 cities and thirteen counties. Austin Bank is locally owned and operated by the Austin Family who is celebrating 112 years of service in the Texas banking industry.

More information about Austin Bank can be found on the bank’s website at www.austinbank.com.