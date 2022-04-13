Panola College's Phi Theta Kappa Chapter Holds Induction Ceremony

The Panola College chapter of Phi Theta Kappa held its spring induction ceremony on April 7 in the Frances B. Ross Ballroom of the Charles C. Matthews Foundation Student Center. The ceremony featured a performance by the Panola Pipers singing group, along with a speech from Sharon Roberson-Jones, the executive director of Excellent Teen Choice.

Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society serves to recognize and encourage the academic achievement of two-year college students and provide opportunities for individual growth and development through honors, leadership, and service programming. To be eligible for PTK membership, students must maintain a GPA of 3.5 or above and have completed a minimum of 12 transferable hours through Panola College.

Pictured are the students who participated in the induction ceremony.