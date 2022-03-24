Panola College Offers Eligible Students Up To $2500 Through Texas Reskilling Grants

Panola College received an additional $300,000 in Texas Reskilling Grants from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board to provide support in the form of financial aid to eligible Texas students who plan to enroll in a qualifying degree or certificate program this summer or fall.

To qualify, students must plan to enroll in one of the following programs: Associate Degree Nursing, Health Information Technology, Vocational Nursing, Occupational Therapy Assistant, Medical Laboratory Technology, Medical Coding, Medical Assisting, EMT/Paramedic, Residential/Commercial Electrician, Electrical and Instrumentation, Maintenance Technician, Natural Gas Compression, Petroleum Technology, Heating/Ventilation and Air Conditioning, Basic Welding, Intermediate Welding, Welding Technology, Certified Nurse Aide, Dental Assisting, Phlebotomy, Pharmacy Tech, and Truck Driving.

These emergency aid grants may cover up to $2,500 in tuition and fee expenses for eligible students. If awarded, funds may be applied only after all other grants and scholarships an individual may have received.

To be eligible, students must be a Texas resident, must have completed the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid), must be Title IV eligible, must not have been enrolled in college in the last semester, and must have been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Visit panola.edu/reskilling to learn more and access the application.