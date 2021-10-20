DETCOG: Accepting Pre-Applications for Rental Assistance Waiting List Lottery

LUFKIN, TX – The Deep East Texas Regional Housing Authority (DETRHA) will open its waiting list lottery for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program and begin accepting pre-applications on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. CT through Friday, December 31,2021 at 11:59 p.m. CT. Pre-applications will be accepted online at

https://www.waitlistcheck.com/ TX2875 and will NOT be accepted at the Housing Authority's office, nor by fax or mail.

The date and time the pre-application is submitted during the waiting list lottery opening period does not determine whether a pre-application will be selected for the waiting list. Pre-applications will be selected using a random lottery system. DETCOG will accept 1,500 applications during the waiting list lottery opening period. Applicants will be placed on the waiting list by random lottery and according to DETCOG preference(s). Applicants - will be notified of waiting list status by February 14, 2022 through their wa i tlistcheck . com login.

Preferences include: 1) Families who live or work in the DETCOG Regional Housing Authority service area, including: Angelina, Hardin, Houston, Jasper, Newton, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, Shelby, Trinity and Tyler .~ Counties (Houston County does not include Houston, Texas nor any part of Harris County, Texas; Tyler County does not include Tyler, Texas nor any part of Smith County, Texas) – 100 points ; 2) Veterans and veterans' families – 5 points ; 3) Victims of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, or stalking referred by a partnering service agency or consortia, or a religious organization – 5 points ; and 4) Families whose head, co-head or spouse is disabled – 5 points .

Pre-applications will be accepted on-line at https://www.waitlistcheck.c om/TX2875 and may be submitted anytime day or night during the waiting list lottery opening from any computer or mobile device with internet access. Any computer or mobile device with internet access can be used to complete the pre- application. Request for a reasonable accommodation can be made by calling our office at (936) 634-2247, Ext 5262, or by emailing us at housing@detcog.gov. There is no cost to apply for housing and a credit report is not needed to apply.

Placement on the waiting list does not indicate that the family is, in fact, eligible for assistance. Receiving assistance is subject to eligibility requirements.

DETCOG is committed to Fair Housing/Equal Opportunity Housing for All

And is an Equal Opportunity Employer