Panola College Partners with SFASU to offer ADN-BSN Concurrent Program

Panola College and Stephen F. Austin State University announced an academic partnership in which students have the opportunity to complete an associate degree and Bachelor of Science in Nursing concurrently.

Administrators for the two schools signed an articulation agreement on Thursday, Nov. 11, at Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches, Texas to make the partnership official.

“The agreement with SFASU allows nursing students who are accepted into the Associate Degree Nursing program at Panola College and who have completed required core courses for the Bachelor of Science in Nursing, to take online courses with SFASU toward a BSN while completing an ADN degree at Panola College,” said Annissa Jackson, the Chair of Nursing Programs at Panola College.

Students will be enrolled at both Panola College and SFASU while in the program; however, the majority of courses toward the BSN will be completed online. The program strives to reduce the traditional barriers frequently experienced by students who have the goal of being accepted directly into a BSN program at a university.

“Panola College is excited about this new framework for an articulation agreement with Stephen F. Austin State University,” said Dr. Gregory Powell, Panola College President. “SFASU is a preferred destination for our students, and this agreement will ease that transition for our students.”

Panola College and SFASU have established a number of partnerships over the years with the goal of creating a seamless transition for students who wish to continue their education beyond an associate degree.

“This is a tremendous partnership,” said Dr. Gordon Scott, SFASU President. “The relationship between SFA and Panola College is one that is longstanding, and this strengthens that relationship even more.”

For more information, contact the Associate Degree Nursing department by emailing adn@panola.edu or calling 903-694-4019.