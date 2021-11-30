Amelia Commander Takes the Business Development Lead For Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital

Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital is proud to announce the return of Amelia Commander as director of business development. Commander gained a decade of experience in the time that passed since she last worked for the hospital as a registered respiratory therapist.

CEO Sean Fowler said he is happy to welcome Commander to the hospital’s team of talented professionals.

“Amelia is an accomplished healthcare executive with excellent physician relations and project management skills,” Fowler said. “We are fortunate to have her. She thinks regionally and understands quality care for patients is what drives our decision making and is poised to continue building relationships both internally and externally that will help our hospital thrive.”

Born at Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital and raised in Nacogdoches, Commander chooses to remain close to home, honing her resume, and giving back to East Texas. She completed an AAS in Respiratory Care at Angelina Community College before attending South University where she earned a BS in Healthcare Management. Her work experience includes direct patient care, office management, marketing and time as a clinical navigator. Most recently, Commander served as Area Advisor for Kamcare Home Health where she liaised with local physicians and healthcare facilities, evaluated account growth and coordinated community outreach projects.

“I’m so excited to be part of the changes happening and look forward to helping patients, employees and my hometown by seeking opportunities for growth,” Commander said.

An active member of the Nacogdoches community, Commander volunteers with Nacogdoches Junior Forum, and participated on the One HIP Night Committee. She serves as both secretary and treasurer of the Nacogdoches Senior Center Board of Directors and chairs the organization’s Nacogdoches Dancing with Stars benefit. She also attends Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Commander and her husband have three children. Her family shares a love for baseball and volleyball and enjoys traveling weekly for games.

Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital staff takes tremendous pride in offering the best care possible to every member of this community. Established in 1928, the hospital continues earning distinctions and making a positive difference. Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital is the only Level III Trauma Center in Deep East Texas. In addition, the Breast Care Center’s Mammography Facility is accredited by The American College of Radiology and the Cecil R. Bomar Rehabilitation Center is an internationally accredited Center of Excellence for Rehab. For more information, visit nacmem.org.