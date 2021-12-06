Tenaha ISD: Tiger News

December 6, 2021- JHG vs Joaquin 5:00 pm (There); JHB vs Joaquin (There)

December 7, 2021-JV/V G vs EF (There) 5:00 pm

December 9, 2021-VB/VG @ Zavalla Tournament; Businessmen’s Banquet 6:00 pm in Cafetorium

December 10, 2021-MS Region Tryouts @ Carthage (7th/8th graders)

December 11, 2021-HS Region Band Tryouts @ Henderson (9-12th grades only); Tenaha Market (10 am-5 pm), Pictures with Santa 3-5 pm, and Parade (6 pm)

December 13, 2021-JH Boys vs San Augustine (Home); JH Girls vs San Augustine 5:00 pm (Home); Santa Clause visits Elementary

December 14, 2021-VB vs Lapoynor 7:30 pm (There); JVG/VG @ Center 5:00 pm; G/B Soccer vs Westwood 5:00/6:45 pm (Home); Grinch Day

December 15, 2021-Christmas Concert in Special Events Center 9:30 pm; Red Day

December 16, 2021-Girls Soccer vs New Diana (There) 5:30 pm; VBB vs Pleasant Hill in Logansport TBD; Polar Express Day

December 17, 2021-End 3rd Grading Period; JVG/VG vs Shelbyville (Home) 5:00 pm; Early Release 11:30 am

December 20-22nd-High School Mainstreet/Cafetorium Closed for Waxing

December 20, 2021-Closed Board Meeting; Girls Soccer vs Center 5:00 pm (Home); JVG/VG vs Martinsville (There) 5:00 pm

December 20-January 7, 2022-Christmas and New Years’ Holiday

December 27, 28, and 29, 2021-Holiday Hoops

January 10, 2022-Beginning 4th Grading Period

Reminder: Tenaha Together Committee continues to support our community and needs the communities support as well.

A few of the things that have been done since the organization of the Tenaha Together Committee includes lights and tree for the square, banners around town, and the beautiful brick signs entering the town.

Please, if you can make a donation to continue projects like these, send it to: Tenaha Together Committee c/o Julie Tatom - Hughes Spring Bank on Main Street, P. O. Box 380, Tenaha, Texas 75974

