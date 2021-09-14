Tenaha ISD: Notice of Request for Proposals

Tenaha ISD hereby publishes notice of its Request for Proposals to purchase the surface estate of a minimum amount of 14 acres and up to 17 acres of improved land located at 825 M. L. Anderson Drive, Tenaha, Texas 75974.

A copy of the Request for Proposals may be obtained by contacting Tenaha ISD Administration, Attn: Ms. Linda Jacobs, Superintendent by phone (936-248-5000 ext. 201) or email (jacobslinda@tenahaisd.com).

Sealed proposals to purchase the land must be submitted to Tenaha ISD at the Administrative Office, 138 College Street, Tenaha, Texas 75974, no later than 2:00 p. m. CST on September 30, 2021 and will be publicly opened and read aloud at that time.