Tenaha ISD Celebrates School Board Recognition Month this January

Tenaha– January is School Board Recognition Month and Tenaha ISD is honored to celebrate its trustees for their dedication and commitment to the district’s schools and students.

“Our school board members are selfless volunteers who spend long hours working to ensure all of our students have the opportunity to learn and grow,” Linda Jacobs, Superintendent stated. “Celebrating School Board Recognition Month is one way to say thanks for all they do.”

Serving as a link between the community and classroom, school board members are elected to establish the policies that provide the framework for public schools. The Tenaha ISD school board is responsible for an annual budget of $ 6,764,532 million, 472 students, 82 employees and (1) one campuses.

“School boards are essential to a strong public education system,” Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) Executive Director Dan Troxell said. “They provide the local governance and oversight that makes it possible for school districts to serve students, including establishing a strategic plan, adopting policies, approving a budget and selecting and evaluating a superintendent. It’s fitting that we celebrate them in January as their leadership is key to the success of every school district in Texas.”

Board members serving Tenaha ISD are: Aaron Roland-President, Eugene Bowden-Vice President, Vickie Jernigan-Secretary, Robert Barton-Member, Tracy Collins-Member, Cicily Cross-Blair-Member, and Cody Price-Member.

Learn more about school board service at tasb.org.