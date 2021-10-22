Notice of Meeting of the Governing Body of Tenaha

The Tenaha City Council will meet in a Regular City Council Meeting on Monday, October 25, 2021, at 5:30 pm, Tenaha, Texas.

The following items are on the agenda for appropriate action:

Call to Order: Roll Call: To establish a quorum. Invocation: Pledge: United States Pledge Citizens Input: This time is provided for members of the public to address the City Council on items that appear within the Consent and Action Items, or a matter not listed on the agenda. Each speaker is limited to 3 minutes. A Citizens Input Form may be filled out and filed with the City Secretary prior to the meeting. Department Head Reports: Public Works Report Municipal Court Report Police Department Report City Secretary Report Fire Department Report

7. Discuss and take action: Discuss and Consider approving the Minutes for the September 27, 2021, City Council Meeting.

8. Discuss and take action: Discuss and Consider approving the September 2021 Financials.

9. Discuss and take action: Discuss and Consider approving a resolution to nominate a member to the Appraisal District Board of Directors.

10. Discuss and take action: Discuss and Consider approving the 2022 City Office Holiday Schedule.

10. Council Report(s): Reports by the members of the City Council on matters not on the agenda will be made at this time.

11. Adjourn.

The Council reserves the right to retire into executive session concerning any of the items listed on this agenda whenever it is considered necessary and is legally justified under the Open Meetings Act.

The agenda is posted as required under Government Code Section 551.041. For more information or for a copy of the open meetings act, please contact the Attorney General of Texas at 1-800-252-8011 or the City Secretary at 936-248-3841.

Amanda Treat

City Secretary